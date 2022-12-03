Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies

A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.

Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.

He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.

“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.

