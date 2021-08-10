Experts have warned against showering too often after actor Dwayne Johnson revealed his hygiene routine.

The Rock recently revealed he showers three times a day after other actors said regular washing wasn’t that “necessary”.

"Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off-key) in the shower," Johnson said.

Experts have been quick to point out how cleaning yourself that frequently could be bad for your skin - especially for those with sensitivity issues.