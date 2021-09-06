This is the shocking moment a Scottish family discovered what had caused the scratching sounds coming from behind their wall.

"We had no idea what it was, but we couldn’t have just let it die, so my husband decided to cut the wall open,” the filmer Claire Serkes said.

The footage shows Kris Serkes opening up the hole. A bird flies out, eliciting screams from the family.

“We had no idea it was a bird because it never made any bird noises... That’s why we all thought it was a rat,” Ms Serkes said, adding that the bird flew out the window unharmed.