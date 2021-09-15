A fertility doctor in California has a special way of telling his patients that their IVF treatment worked and they are expecting a baby.

Heartwarming footage shows Dr Lawrence Werlin, 72, phoning a woman from his office with his clinic staff gathered around him. When the patient picks up, he counts to three, at which point he and his colleagues shout “you’re pregnant!” before clapping and cheering.

“Oh my god, thank you so much!” the woman can be heard answering with emotion in her voice.