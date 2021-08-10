Fitness trackers are effective in helping people reduce their risk of diabetes and heart disease, a new study has found.

The devices are effective in helping users lose weight and reduce the risk of illnesses, data accumulated from 31 previous clinical trials have shown.

Participants that used step counters and accelerometers saw the most weight loss, losing an average of 9lbs 11 oz.

Fitness trackers can come in the form of watches, apps and small clip-on devices.

They provide users with constant reminders to be active, encouraging them to set goals and also track their physical activity.

Researchers say the devices promote “self-monitoring and self-regulation”.