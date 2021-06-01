Dogs love getting their paws on tasty treats, but not all human foods are safe for them. These are five foods owners should avoid feeding their pooch:

1. Garlic and onions contain thiosulphate, which damages dogs’ red blood cells and can lead to anemia.

2. Avocado contains a toxin called persin, which can cause dogs to develop intestinal issues.

3. Macadamia nuts contain a toxin that can be harmful to dogs’ nervous systems.

4. Chocolate is highly toxic to dogs.

5. Grapes and raisins can cause serious kidney damage in dogs, which can be fatal.