Hilarious footage shows traffic on a road in South Glengarry, Ontario coming to a halt in order to make way for a gaggle of geese crossing the street.

This amusing scene was recorded by Chantal Desnoyers, who had the following to share with us regarding this story: "I was driving when I spotted a seemingly endless column of geese leaving the St. Lawrence River and carefully crossing the highway."

Even though this cute animal crossing caused a traffic hold-up, almost no one in sight appeared to have any problem with it.