Sao Paulo’s tallest building, the Mirante do Vale, features a glass-floor on its 42nd level that is putting people’s fear of heights to the test.

Called the Sampa Sky, this terrifying lookout will open to the public on August 8 but a select few were treated to a special preview at the 170-metre tall (557-feet tall) building.

Deisi Remus, one of the attendees, told Reuters: “After the first step it was incredible, it is amazing to see the city from this height.”.