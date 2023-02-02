‘Puppy love’: French bulldog ‘obsessed’ with Henry Cavill sleeps on shrine of actor

A French bulldog with a bit of a crush on Henry Cavill has taken to sleeping on her shrine dedicated to the actor.

Heather Land first noticed Rory's fascination with the star when she caught her "staring" at Cavill in The Witcher.

After sharing her love-struck pup's feelings on social media, Heather found herself inundated with gifts sent by Rory's fans.

Now, she has her very own space absolutely covered with Henry Cavill's face, which she happily gazes at daily.

"She is just the best thing on the planet,” Heather said of her little pal.

Sign up for our newsletters.