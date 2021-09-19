A man claims to have discovered "human hair" poking out of a 100-year-old grave in a California cemetery.

Joel Morrison, 37, films the clumps of "hair" protruding from the 1906 grave in Saint Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Sacramento.

While many question the legitimacy of the clip, Joel claims "it was definitely human hair coming out of the grave."

The handyman believes a nearby tree's roots disrupted the concrete foundations thus making room for local wildlife to "nest in the human hair.”

Joel said he has since passed a sample of the hair onto the coroner’s office to identify whether or not it is human.