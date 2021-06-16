New video confirming Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled relationship has prompted an outpouring of happiness from fans.

On Monday, a video was taken of the pair reportedly at dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, where Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, could be seen kissing before the actor hugged the singer while she smiled and laughed.

As Lopez held on to the Batman star’s arm while he cuddled into her neck, her son Max came over to show his mother something on his phone.