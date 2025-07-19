Jessie J shares ‘difficult’ post-mastectomy motherhood struggle in candid update

Jessie J made a candid admission about a difficult adjustment she says she's had to make after having a mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The "Price Tag" singer, 37, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, announced her diagnosis in June before going on to have surgery and breast reconstruction.

She has since revealed that her cancer is “all gone.”

"My movement is good, still very sore but I am getting more like myself every day," Jessie shared in an Instagram update on Friday, 18 July, revealing that she's not allowed to pick up her son, Sky, for a few months during her recovery.

"That has been a difficult adjustment. I just want to hold him like this and spin around. But in the bigger picture, it’s a small sacrifice to have my health and to still be here," she added.