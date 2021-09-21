Kanye West is believed to have purchased a $57.25 million mansion in Malibu which has been likened to a bunker, the New York Post reports.

The three-story, concrete house was designed by award-winning architect Tadao Ando. But it drew ridicule on social media, with one user comparing it to “a high-end bunker for a cult leader”.

“Kanye living in a parking garage,” another person commented.

The billionaire rapper is going through a divorce with reality star Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly keeping the LA compound the couple shared.