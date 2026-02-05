Kate speaks of fear, strength and hope in personal World Cancer Day message

The Princess of Wales has discussed fear, strength and hope in a personal message released on World Cancer Day.

In a video shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales's official social media accounts on Wednesday (4 February), both Kate and William can be seen meeting with patients, families and staff during a visit to The Royal Marsden in January 2025.

Kate, who announced that she is in remission from cancer 12 months ago, reflected on her own health journey: “There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection.”

Addressing those that are being affected by the disease, she said: “Please know you are not alone."