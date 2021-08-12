Charlene White has spoken about beauty standards as she sheds light on harmful black haircare products.

Speaking during Loose Women's segment 'Do you know what's in your beauty products?' the presenter said she was left with a "burnt scalp" after using certain straightening products.

Quoting US research as she claims "UK research doesn't exist into black hair products for Black British women" White said: "1 in 12 marketed to be in the US are found to contain highly hazardous ingredients including Lye, Parabens and formaldehyde-releasing preservatives."

Last week Charlene revealed she received negative comments about her "natural" hair.