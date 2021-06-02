A Louisiana man with a “serious mouse problem” in his shed built an ingenious contraption to catch the rodents and filmed the astonishing results.

Colten Bennett, from Lafayette, first shows off his device in the video. It’s a bucket partially filled with water with a coat hanger across it that pierces a peanut butter-smeared beer can. The idea is that the mice jump onto the rolling beer can and slide off into the water.

Bennett later checks on the mousetrap and can’t believe his eyes. “Holy f***!” he exclaims as he reveals the bucket full of drowned mice.