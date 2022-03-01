Clever magpie barks like dog to get homeowner’s attention

A clever magpie has been caught on camera barking and whining like a dog at a door to attract attention.

Bella the magpie sat at the glass door of a home in Queensland, Australia, watching the people inside and making the sounds as the family dog watched on bemused.

Magpies are known to mimic noises from their surroundings including other birds, animals, and even vehicle noises.

They also have a distinct call for different situations, such as a warning of a predator nearby.

