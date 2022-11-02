Cheeky monkey: ‘Flirty’ orangutan pulls tourist in for kiss in Bangkok

The cheeky moment a Sumatran orangutan pulled a tourist in for a kiss in Thailand has been captured on camera.

Wearing colourful plaid shorts, the primate posed for pictures next to a woman in Safari World, Bangkok.

After a few selfies, he pulled her in and planted several kisses on her face.

The orangutan then posed for a few more photos.

“I was shocked when it pulled me and started smooching my face,” zoogoer Jessie said after the incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.