Tiny orphaned baby mice got another chance at life when they were introduced to a nursing mother mouse, who raised them as her own.

In this video, mouse rescuer Rachel says the babies’ nest was destroyed when they were less than a week old and the size of bumblebees.

Rachel introduced them to the mother mouse and her own pups – and they made a successful family.

Rachel says she learned about wildlife rehabilitation after being heartbroken as a child when her father destroyed a mouse nest and she couldn’t save the one surviving baby.