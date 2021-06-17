A palatial seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in San Francisco set a record when it was recently sold for $43.5 million – the most expensive home ever sold in the US city known for high property prices.

The mansion, built in 1931, features breathtaking views of the bay and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. It even has a 5,000-bottle wine cellar.

It’s not the first time the house set a record for the most pricey home sold in San Francisco: In 2018, it was snapped up for $39 million.