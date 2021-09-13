Jaw-dropping footage shows speed flying athlete Daniel Kofler flying inches above the snow in Zettersfeld, Austria, and down the Kronplatz mountain in Italy.

The eye-catching video was recorded with a GoPro Fusion 360 on a pole and shows the adrenaline junkie flying inches above the snowy mountains.

The thrillseeker said: "This sport is called Proximity Speedflying. It's a blend of skiing and paragliding. Sometimes, we fly at a speed between 60km/h and 150 km/h. While in the air but close to the ground, we perform freestyle tricks such as Barrel Rolls."