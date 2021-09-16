A couple whose baby daughter lived for just 10 days are running the London Marathon to raise money to support the wellbeing of hospital staff who cared for their family.

Claire Nash and Wayne Flanagan have praised the "amazing people" they met during Jade's short life and want “kindness” to be their daughter's legacy.

Both parents had coronavirus at the time of the birth and Claire has since praised the "selfless" and "amazing" hospital staff for doing "everything" they could to help her family.