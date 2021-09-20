Freerunner Pasha Petkuns has become a human pinball in a giant arcade machine created in cooperation with Red Bull .

Petkuns played the part of the pinball in the spectacle, with a massive arcade machine created in London to bring the concept to life.

In the above video, you can see the parkour performer bounce around the board that is tilted at a 45-degree angle while a woman pretends to ‘play’ the game and control his movements.

All parkour artists must fight against gravity to perform, but the fact that Petkuns is effectively performing against an angled wall makes this all the more interesting.