Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has told people to “take a chill pill”, as the debate continues over his criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In a teaser for an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes, due to be broadcast on Sunday, the controversial journalist once again comments on ‘cancel culture’, adding that “freedom of speech is more important than the Meghan Markle debacle”.

“Who are these woke people, marching around like they’re Kim Jong-un with a dash of Vladimir Putin,” he asks.