Guppy the pit bull suffered heartbreak after being dumped by the breeder for ‘walking funny’ and has now learned to walk thanks to the Detroit Dog Rescue and Animal Rehabilitation Center of Michigan.

The six-month-old puppy was diagnosed with swimmer’s syndrome wherein it needed rehabilitation training to develop the hind limbs, which are splayed laterally resulting in an inability to stand.

It was then adopted by Michigan Veterinarian Alicia and after months of training the young pup is now able to run around on all four legs.