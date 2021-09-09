Prince George and Princess Charlotte use different surname for school return

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be going by a different surname after the pair went back to school on Thursday. George and Charlotte, who are both pupils at Thomas's in Battersea, will start year four and year two at the private school respectively.

However, instead of using their father's surname, Mountbatten-Windsor, the two children will adopt the surname Cambridge, in reference to their parents' positions as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The move comes after William and Harry took their father's title as their surname in school, going by William and Harry Wales.