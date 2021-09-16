Harry and Meghan named in Time’s 100 most influential list

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been named by Time magazine as one of the world’s 100 most influential people in their annual list of the most powerful people in the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their duties as senior members of the royal family in 2020, appears on one of the magazine’s covers to mark the issue.

In his tribute to the couple, Time writer Andrés José said the duke and duchess had been recognised for their charity work, notably through their Archewell Foundation.