Prince William leaves hospital after visiting Kate as she recovers from surgery

The Prince of Wales visited his wife, Kate, in hospital on Thursday 18 January, where she is recovering from surgery on her abdomen.

A serious-looking William was seen leaving the private London Clinic at around 12.35pm.

The heir to the throne drove himself away from the hospital in an Audi e-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, followed by a Land Rover Discovery, and left by the back entrance during the low-key, private visit.

Kate was admitted on Tuesday for the successful, planned procedure but is expected to stay in the clinic for 10 to 14 days before returning to her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.