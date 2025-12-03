Prince William shares rare insight into early relationship with Kate

The Prince of Wales has shared a rare insight into the early stages of his relationship with the Princess of Wales.

Speaking at the Wales Investment Summit in Newport on Monday (1 December), Prince William revealed that the country holds a special place in his heart.

“Wales was the first place Catherine and I made our home together. On the island of Anglesey,” he said. The couple lived on the island from 2010 to 2013 when he was stationed at RAF Valley.

He added: “When you make a home in Wales. You join a family of three million people and the sense of warmth and belonging is what makes Wales unlike anywhere else.”