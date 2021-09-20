Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed the arrival of a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace have announced.

The Queen’s granddaughter gave birth to her first child on Saturday, 18 September at 11:42pm.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf,” a statement from the palace read.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”