Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, believes Princess Diana would have been “proud” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split from the Royal Family.

In a move since dubbed “Megxit”, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from roles as “senior members” of the family in January 2020.

Speaking during an appearance on an Australian breakfast radio show, Ferguson suggested Princess Diana would have been proud of her son for “standing tall”.

“I think she would have been very proud of her boys standing tall and firm. They’re very like her and I think she would be proud.”