A new statue of the late Princess Diana was unveiled by Prince William and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace on Thursday.

Commissioned by the brothers in 2017, it stands in the redesigned Sunken Garden and marks the 60th birthday of the late Princess of Wales.

In the statue, Diana is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of her work.

Ahead of the unveiling, members of the public arrived outside the gates of Kensington Palace to pay their tributes with flags, portraits and balloons.