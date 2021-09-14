Heartwarming footage shows a dog checking on children at night as they are tucked up in bed.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the Great Pyrenees and Lemon Hound mix called Killian walks up to the sleeping kids’ beds and wags his tail.

Owner Kelly Rottet said: “Killian loves making sure that everyone in the house is safe. At night, he usually sleeps by the doors, so he could be near us or the kids. As for this footage, I believe he was checking on the kids while also looking for a place to snooze.”