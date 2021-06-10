The Queen has marked what would have been her late husband Prince Philip’s 100th birthday with the planting of a newly bred rose named after him. The monarch watched the “Duke of Edinburgh Rose” planted in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Philip’s centenary. She was pictured smiling as she accepted the small rose bush from the Royal Horticultural Society’s president, and said that the tribute was “lovely” and “very kind.” The rose, which is deep pink and dappled with white lines, was newly bred following Philip’s death on April 9 at Windsor Castle.