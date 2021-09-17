A rescue mission is underway to save a herd of randy goats after they got stuck on rocks perilously close to the sea in Wales.

The animals have roamed free in the town of Llandudno for years but lockdown saw a boom in numbers, with some wandering into trouble on the coast.

Conwy County Council and the RSPCA have already started their rescue mission, leaving 50 bales of hay on and around the rocks where the goats are stuck without food and water.

It is hoped the hay will create a safe passage for the herd back up the mountain.