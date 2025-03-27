Ryanair launches new travel scheme that can save you up to £250 a year

Ryanair has announced a subscription discount scheme that it says will save travellers up to £250 (€300) a year.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary told The Independent that Europe’s biggest budget airline is selling 250,000 Ryanair Prime subscriptions in the next year.

"I'm not sure whether it will succeed or not, but it will deliver real value to consumers and it's not based on loyalty."

Ryanair previously told The Independent it would remain apart from its two main rivals by shunning any kind of loyalty or frequent-flyer scheme.