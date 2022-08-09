Scottish thrill-seekers base jump from top of Wallace Monument in kilts

Jump to content
A pair of Scottish thrill-seekers dressed in traditional kilts have been filmed base jumping from the top of the William Wallace Monument.

The two men, named Andy and Josh, can be seen leaping from the 220ft tower that gives panoramic views of Stirling and beyond.

After releasing their parachutes, they safely float to the ground, landing in a small park below.

Mountain Man BASE, who conducted the jump, confirmed that the two professional jumpers were “on the right side of the law” and did everything legally.

