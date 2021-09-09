A scuba diving couple tied the knot underwater in a giant tropical oceanarium in what is believed to be among the UK’s first underwater weddings.

Scuba divers Lisa Huggins and Chris Jackson got married at the Bear Grylls Adventure in Birmingham surrounded by Black-tip Reef Sharks and tropical fish.

The bride and groom sported wet suits underneath their traditional wedding attire before diving down to the tank’s base.

Despite being fans of divers the couple had never dived amongst sharks before.

“Hopefully we’ll come out with all our limbs still in tact, and no bites,” the bride quipped.