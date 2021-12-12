More than a thousand swimmers jumped into the water of Hong Kong’s Victoria Bay on Sunday morning (12 December), for the New World Harbour Race.

The race was suspended the past two years due to the pandemic and the 2019 anti-government protests.

However, this year the race resumed with a limit of 1,200 swimmers, who competed in the one-kilometer race.

Keith Sin, the winner in the men’s category, revealed the secret of his victory: “After the location scouting, I searched for more photos of the route at night. Then I laid out a route on when to make turns.”