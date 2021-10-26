An alligator chased a swimmer out of a Brazilian lake, biting him in the process, after the man ignored warnings that the water was infested with the creatures.

The unidentified swimmer got about 30 yards into the lake before he spotted the alligator – and proceeded to swim in the opposite direction as quickly as possible.

As you can see in the above video though he got bitten by the gator as he was approaching the shore but his injuries didn’t initially seem too severe.