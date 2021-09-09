TikTok has overtaken YouTube for average watch time in both the US and UK for android users.

This information comes from a new report from the data monitoring firm App Annie.

On average, users spend more time on TikTok than on YouTube, suggesting a high level of engagement.

The company said that TikTok has ‘upended the streaming and social landscape’.

However, YouTube has the top spot for overall time spent on the app.

In the US, TikTok took the lead over YouTube in April 2021.