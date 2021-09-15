The adorable moment a little tortoise tried to boss around his puppy pals has been caught on camera.

Carys Brennan, from south Wales, shared the clip of her tortoise, Tom, approaching to play with a group of Frenchies in the garden.

"Tom just loves to be 'the boss.' He has been with us ever since he was a baby tortoise. All his life, he has lived with the dogs, so he thinks he is one of them," she said

Carys also added that the puppies are a little afraid of Tom, but they love to tease him to prompt a reaction.