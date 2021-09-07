This is the moment a man popped the question to his girlfriend after she arrived at Gatwick Airport in January 2019.

Footage shows Eduard Adrian Avrigeanu waiting in the arrivals hall outside a WHSmith shop. He had asked airport officials for permission to put up heart-shaped balloons and create a mini runway with rose petals.

His girlfriend appears as onlookers cheer, and the couple hug before Mr Avrigeanu gets down on one knee. They then hug again and someone shouts “she said yes!” as bystanders clap.