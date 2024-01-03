Alex Batty reveals last words to mother and how he planned his escape to UK

Former missing teenager Alex Batty has revealed his last words to his mother before he made his return to the UK.

Alex disappeared six years ago after an alleged abduction by his mother and grandfather during a holiday to Spain.

The 17-year-old, who was found in France, has now returned to normal life in Oldham with his grandmother Susan Caruana.

Speaking in his first live TV interview with Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (3 January), Alex revealed he left his mother a note on the side, explaining why he was leaving home to return to the UK.

Alex also detailed his journey from France to the UK.