Wildfires in Algeria have resulted in the deaths of 65 people, including soldiers.

Mountain forests and villages east of Algiers have been burning in two areas of Kabyle, the region home to the nation’s Berber population.

The civilian death toll has risen to at least 37, the defence ministry said in a statement.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune praised the 28 “martyr” soldiers who died saving 100 people from the fires.

Eleven other soldiers were burned fighting the blaze, four with serious injuries, the defence ministry said.