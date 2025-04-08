Attorney General Pam Bondi left abruptly after being pressed by the media on a report that 75% of Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador did not have public criminal records.

During a press event outside the White House, Bondi was asked about a segment on CBS’s 60 Minutes which uncovered evidence that three quarters of those shipped overseas actually had no public criminal record.

The Attorney General doubled down that the migrants should never have been in the country in the first place and were violent criminals.

When repeatedly asked to confirm that they didn't commit a crime, she walked away.