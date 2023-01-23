BBC chairman Richard Sharp has asked for a scrutiny panel to examine potential conflicts of interest over his role in helping Boris Johnson secure a loan.

Mr Sharp, who was appointed to the role while Mr Johnson was prime minister, was reportedly involved in arranging a guarantor on a loan of up to £800,000 for Mr Johnson in late 2020.

In a statement reported by the BBC, he acknowledged “distractions such as this are not welcome” and said he has asked the nominations committee of the BBC board to look at the matter.

