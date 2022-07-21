Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny receives damages and apology from BBC

Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny has received substantial damages from the BBC regarding “false and malicious” allegations that were used to obtain Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1995.

Alexandra Pettifer, who was previously known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, also received a public apology from the BBC over “fabricated” allegations that she had an affair with Prince Charles in 1995 while working as his assistant.

The allegations caused “serious personal consequences for all concerned,” Ms Legge Bourke’s solicitor Louise Prince said.

