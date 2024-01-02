BBC presenter swears seven times in tense clash with James Cleverly

A BBC Radio 4 presenter swore seven times in 60 seconds as she questioned James Cleverly on previous accusations he had labelled an English town a “s***hole”.

Mishal Husain grilled the home secretary on a number of his past remarks, but he continued to deny that he had used the term to refer to Stockton North.

“There was the time it was reported that you had called a government policy ‘bats***’, there was the person or place you referred to in parliament as a ‘s***hole,’” Ms Husain said on BBC Radio 4 Today.

“No, I didn’t... I absolutely didn’t... you need to do better research,” Mr Cleverly responded.