President Joe Biden has hit out at media broadcasters and sites for profiting off vaccine misinformation.

In an address on Tuesday, the president said it was "wrong" and "immoral" of media organizations to "peddle lies" about Covid-19 vaccines, which could put their own customers lives' at risk.

“I call on the purveyors of these lies and misinformation to stop it. Stop it now” he said.

This comes as Mr Biden announced new steps to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant, including the increased availability of home tests from January.

